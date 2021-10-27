This year's meet will focus on eight specific sub-themes under the broad theme of 'Evolution in Maritime Strategy during the 21st Century: Imperatives, Challenges, and, Way Ahead'

New Delhi: Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), the apex international annual conference of the Indian Navy, is scheduled to be held as a three-day online event that commences Wednesday and will last till 29 October.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Defence, the Dialogue is being held every year since 2018. This year's IPRD will focus on eight specific sub-themes under the broad theme of "Evolution in Maritime Strategy during the 21st Century: Imperatives, Challenges, and, Way Ahead".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep S Puri will address the sessions.

Panel discussions on these sub-themes would be spread over eight sessions on three successive days thereby providing ample scope for varied perspectives to be considered. The aim is to encourage a free flow of ideas and views.

The eight sub-themes are: