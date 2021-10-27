Three-day Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue begins today; Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Hardeep S Puri to address sessions
This year's meet will focus on eight specific sub-themes under the broad theme of 'Evolution in Maritime Strategy during the 21st Century: Imperatives, Challenges, and, Way Ahead'
New Delhi: Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), the apex international annual conference of the Indian Navy, is scheduled to be held as a three-day online event that commences Wednesday and will last till 29 October.
According to a press statement by the Ministry of Defence, the Dialogue is being held every year since 2018. This year's IPRD will focus on eight specific sub-themes under the broad theme of "Evolution in Maritime Strategy during the 21st Century: Imperatives, Challenges, and, Way Ahead".
Panel discussions on these sub-themes would be spread over eight sessions on three successive days thereby providing ample scope for varied perspectives to be considered. The aim is to encourage a free flow of ideas and views.
The eight sub-themes are:
- Evolving maritime strategies within the Indo-Pacific: Convergences, divergences, expectations and apprehensions
- Adaptive strategies to address the impact of climate change upon maritime security
- Port-led regional maritime connectivity and development strategies
- Cooperative maritime domain awareness strategies
- Impact of the increasing recourse to lawfare upon a rules-based Indo-Pacific maritime order
- Strategies to promote regional public-private maritime partnerships
- Energy-insecurity and mitigating strategies
- Strategies to address the manned-unmanned conundrum at sea
