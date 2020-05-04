Three CRPF personnel, one civillian killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after militants open fire at checkpoint

Srinagar: Three CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured when militants opened fire on them at a checkpoint in Kupwara, officials said on Monday, a day after five security personnel lost their lives during an encounter in the district.

A teenaged civilian, reportedly of unsound mental condition, was also killed in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the ultras on Monday, they said.

The militants opened fire on a naka party of the Central Reserve Police Force at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, the officials said. They said three CRPF jawans were killed on the spot.

A brief shootout ensued as the CRPF personnel opened retaliatory firing, the officials said.

A 15-year-old civilian boy, identified as Mohammad Hazim Bhat, was also found dead at the scene of the incident, they said, adding he was reportedly mentally challenged.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces rushed there to track down the assailants, the officials said.

This was second major damage inflicted by militants on security forces in Kupwara district within 48 hours. Five army personnel including two officers and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed during an encounter with militants on Saturday in Handwara area.

