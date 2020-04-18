You are here:
Three CRPF personnel killed, three injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore after terrorists open fire at checkpost

India Press Trust of India Apr 18, 2020 20:07:18 IST

Srinagar: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and as many injured in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir's Sopore town on Saturday, officials said.

The terrorists fired at a checkpost that was jointly being manned by troops of CRPF's 179th battalion and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.

This is the third attack against the paramilitary force in the Kashmir Valley within a week. A CRPF trooper was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.

