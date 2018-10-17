Three children buried alive while digging soil in Madhya Pradesh's Botrai village; two survive incident

Damoh: Three children were buried alive when a portion of the land they were digging caved-in in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh Wednesday morning, police said.

Five children were engaged in soil digging work at the land plot located in Botrai village, Damoh Superintendent of Police Vivek Agrawal said. Two of them were standing to collect the soil while the others were digging when suddenly a portion of the land caved-in, burying the three children under the loose soil debris, he said.

The other two children immediately alerted some villagers who rushed to the spot and pulled out the trapped children from the debris, he said.

The three victims, all cousins and aged between 10 and 15 years, were rushed to a community health centre in the nearby Patharia town where doctors declared them brought dead, the police official said.

A case has been registered at the Patharia police station and an investigation is on into the incident, he added.