Three back-to-back earthquakes strike Jaipur in a span of half an hour

Three back-to-back earthquakes of magnitude 4.4, 3.1 and 3.4 hit Jaipur in a span of half an hour in the wee hours of Friday. However, the police said there were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, 4.4 magnitude quake hit the city at 4:09 am, 3.1 quake at 4: 22 am and 3.4 at 4:25 am.

Rajasthan | An earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 strikes Jaipur (CCTV Visuals)

The earthquake that took place at 4.09 am struck at a shallow depth of 10 km.

Taking to Twitter, the NCS said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.”

It was followed by two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1, which hit the Rajasthan capital at 4.22 am, and a 3.4-magnitude temblor that shook the city at 4.25 am, said NCS in other tweets.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city.

“The tremors were strong, and my whole family woke up… there were no injuries,” said Vikas, a local resident.

People took to social media to enquire about the earthquake. They also shared pictures of people gathering outside their buildings.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said strong tremors were felt in Jaipur.

“I hope you are all safe!” she tweeted.

