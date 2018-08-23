Three arrested in Faridabad after Hindu man was found murdered by Muslim ex-wife's family

In another case of 'honour killing', a Hindu man, Sanjay Kumar, was killed by the family of his Muslim ex-wife, a week ago in Faridabad. The decomposed body of the man was recovered on Tuesday afternoon, Swarajya said. Kumar had been missing since 16 August.

According to Dainik Jagran, the brother of the woman, Salem had called Sanjay to meet him on 16 August, after which he went missing. The woman’s father and a neighbour, along with her brother, have been arrested and have confessed to the crime.

An officer from Dabua police station told Swarajya that the body had decayed, suggesting the murder happened a few days ago. "The body has been sent to Rohtak PGI. We are awaiting the post-mortem report," he said.

The couple had eloped a year ago and were forced to get divorced by the woman's family two months ago, reported News18.

In a similar incident in February, Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was stabbed to death in the Khyala area allegedly by family members of a Muslim woman. The woman's family had opposed her relationship with Ankit as the two belonged to different communities.