Three anti-CAA protesters died in December after police fired in air but missed aim, Assam minister tells Assembly

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday informed the state Assembly that three anti-CAA agitators died in December last year after policemen fired in the air to control the situation but missed the aim. Two others were killed in attacks by miscreants during the agitation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

A total of 573 people have been arrested across Assam for their involvement in the anti-CAA movement, he said.

"When warning, lathicharge and tear gas shells could not pacify the agitated anti-CAA people, the police fired in the air with much restraint to control the situation, maintain law and order and for self defence," Patowary said in a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Pabindra Deka. "In such conditions, these protesters died after receiving injuries when the police missed aim," he said.

The three persons who were killed in police firing were identified as Sam Stafford, Abdul Alim and Ishwar Nayak, while Dipanjal Das and Ajijur Rahman were victims of attacks by miscreants during the protest, he said. An inquiry into the deaths is being conducted by the Kamrup Metropolitan Magistrate, he added.

To a query by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Patowary said 573 people were arrested so far in 430 cases relating to protests against the amended citizenship law.

"Out of them, 384 have got bail and 189 are in jail," Patowary, who was speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who also holds the home portfolio, said in a written reply.

In violence during the protests, 48 civilians and 55 security personnel were injured in December and one of them is still in hospital, the minister said. Patowary said the deceased have not been declared martyrs nor any financial support has been given to the dead of the injured.

