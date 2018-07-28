You are here:
Three alleged Naxal supporters arrested in Chhattisgarh for putting up posters in support of 'Martyrs' Week'

India Press Trust of India Jul 28, 2018 11:03:52 IST

Raipur/Rajnandgaon: Three alleged Naxal supporters were on Friday arrested when they were putting up posters in support of the proscribed outfit's ‘Martyrs' week’ in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said.

"The three Maoist supporters, identified as Shivraj Mandavi, Dukhlal Salaam and Dharmendra Anchla, were held from Jungletola village in Mohla area when a police team was out on a search operation," said Prashant Agrawal, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police.

Representational image. PTI

He added that the three, hailing from Jungletola, were caught when they were putting up Maoist posters and banners in the forest adjoining their village in support of the so-called martyrs' week.

The official said that the three have revealed that they were given this task by Mohla "local operation squad commander" Gendsingh Kovachi.

The three were booked under the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, he added.

Officials said that security had been beefed up in view of the martyrs' week, organised by the Naxals between 28 July to 3 August, in districts like Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker.

An official said that no untoward incident had been reported so far in connection with martyrs' week, which is held to "commemorate" Maoist rebels killed in police action.

Police said that Naxals could create disturbance during the week in view of police action on 19 July in which eight Naxals, including six women, were gunned down in Bijapur district.


