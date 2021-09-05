Thousands of farmers gather at UP’s Muzaffarnagar, vow to ‘save the country from BJP’s corporate raj’

Around 8,000 security men were deployed at the Government Inter College ground to maintain law and order as farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, among others converged at the site

Thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on Sunday gathered at Muzaffarnagar for a Kisan mahapanchayat' aimed at "saving the country", just months ahead of the crucial UP assembly polls.

The event was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha at the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar in protest against the Centre's controversial farm laws.

"These meetings will be held across the country. We have to stop the country from getting sold. Farmers should be saved, the country should be saved; business, employees and youth should be saved -- this is the aim of the rally, Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.

Popular names like Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav were seen on the dais. Yadav was given a yellow robe by Tikait, while the BKU leader was presented a mace at the event.

BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said farmers belonging to 300 organisations spread across different states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, among others, have gathered for the event. He said over 5,000 'langars' (food stalls), including some mobile stalls, have been set up for the participants. The farmers, including women carrying flags of different organisations and wearing different coloured caps, were seen arriving at the venue in buses, cars and tractors.

A woman farmer leader from Karnataka addressed the gathering in Kannada language. One of the participants blew a ransingha' (trumpet), the photograph of which was posted by the Kisan Ekta Morcha on Twitter. "In old times, when the fight was for honour and respect, this instrument (ransingha) was used. Today, a call has been given for war by all 'kisan majdoor' unions against the BJP's corporate raj', it tweeted in Hindi. Addressing the crowds, Rakesh Tikait said, "We take a pledge that we'll not leave the protest site there (at Delhi borders) even if our graveyard is made there. We will lay down our lives if needed, but will not leave the protest site until we emerge victorious." Additionally, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has also called for Bharat Bandh on 27 September. Around 8,000 security men have been deployed to maintain law and order at the gathering. The district authorities have also posted police personnel at the residences of Union minister Sanjiv Balyan and BJP MLA Umesh Malik, as a precautionary measure.

The SKM on Saturday claimed that thousands of farmers from 15 states had reached Muzaffarnagar to participate in the mahapanchayat. The umbrella body of 40 farmer unions spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws said the event would prove that the agitation had the support of all castes, religions, states, classes, small traders and other sections of society. "The mahapanchayat of 5 September will make the Yogi-Modi governments realise the power of farmers, farm labourers and supporters of the farm movement. The Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat will be the biggest ever in the last nine months," the SKM had said in a statement. It also said that 100 medical camps had been set up for the farmers attending the mahapanchayat. The farmers' protest against the three contentious laws has completed over nine months since they first arrived at Delhi borders. They have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. Meanwhile, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday described the protesting farmers as "our own flesh and blood" and suggested that the government should re-engage with them in reaching common ground.

Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground. pic.twitter.com/ZIgg1CGZLn — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 5, 2021

In the past, the Centre held talks with the protesting farmer unions but in vain as it did not agree to their demand of withdrawing the three farm laws.

The government has insisted that these acts have given farmers new opportunities to sell their produce and rejected the criticism that they are aimed at doing away with the minimum support price regime and farm mandis.

The Congress voiced support for the 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying the call of truth is echoing and an "unjust government" will have to listen.

"The call of truth is echoing. You have to listen, unjust government!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the "arrogance of power" cannot withstand the roar of the farmers.

Priyanka Gandhi also voiced support for the mahapanchayat, saying, "Farmers are the voice of this country. Farmers are the pride of the country. Arrogance of any power cannot withstand the roar of the farmers."

The whole country is with the farmers in the fight to save agriculture and in demanding their dues in lieu of their hard work, the Congress general secretary said.

