Nature is filled with surprises, and sometimes a glimpse of such moments is caught on camera. One such surprising and beautiful incident that is going viral recently will make you realise that it is not only the humans who take fitness seriously. At least that’s what appears from a video recently shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda where a leopard is apparently doing “surya namaskar” (Sun Salutation). In the video, it can be seen how the beast is stretching itself in a manner similar to different postures in surya namaskar. The big cat performs its stretching exercises like a true professional. Take a look:

The video instantly gained popularity, with many Twitter users calling the leopard a “fitness freak”.

Some viewers wondered how the animal could learn yoga moves. “Who teaches them these yoga moves? No yoga teacher, no youtube, no books,” a comment read.

A person remarked that this was a good stretching exercise.

However, not everyone was convinced that the leopard’s poses were similar to yoga. Some individuals claimed that even other animals stretched in a similar manner.

Viewers found the leopard to be amazing.

People also appreciated the video of the magnificent animal.

This is not the first time that Susanta Nanda has shared a video that showcases the skills of a leopard. He had shared a footage on Twitter earlier this month where a leopard can be seen jumping from one tree to another.

The clip captured the impressive athleticism shown by the big cat as it jumped from tree to tree near Valparai, India. Leopards utilise trees for minimising contact with other animals and for storing their prey to keep it safe from predators. In the clip, it can be seen how the magnificent beast climbs a tree with a strong grip, and then takes a pause for a moment. Then, it suddenly jumps towards another tree and lands there in no time.

The video was originally shared by Wonder of Science, and then re-tweeted by Susanta Nanda.