'This is absolutely internal matter': India ahead of debate in EU parliament on Manipur situation
A motion for a resolution on the Manipur situation was tabled in the Brussels-based EU parliament and it was scheduled to be taken up on Wednesday.
India on Wednesday said that it has been made clear to the EU parliamentarians that the situation in Manipur is a matter “absolutely” internal to the country.
India’s statement came ahead of a planned debate in the European parliament on the situation in Manipur.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said EU parliamentarians concerned are being reached out and it has been made clear to them that it is a matter “absolutely” internal to India.
Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities for close to two months.
The opposition parties have been accusing the government of failing to contain the violence.
“This is a matter totally internal to India,” Kwatra said, replying to a question on the matter at a press conference.
He said New Delhi is aware about what is happening at the EU parliament in Brussels.
“We made a reach-out to the concerned EU parliamentarians. But we made it very clear that this is a matter absolutely internal to India,” he said.
