This Delhi cafe serves edible ‘Pink Shoe’ dessert inspired by Margot Robbie's Barbie

With influencers, restaurants, box offices and audiences all basking in the pinkness offered by Greta Gerwig’s recently released cinematic depiction of Barbie, many top brands, utilising the opportune time, have unveiled huge collections inspired by the movie. At such a glorious time, how could the food industry, which caters to such a lot of people daily, stay away from the film’s offerings?

Now, joining the chorus a day after the movie appeared in theatres, a Delhi-based cafe gained attention for presenting special pink Barbie-themed desserts for its customers. With foodies ruling the current trend, a viral picture shows a group of sweet-toothed people relishing the curated last course in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar area.

Where would you find such Barbie-themed desserts?

Kamla Nagar is known for its proximity to Delhi University’s North Campus. With roads spread out radially from a huge roundabout housing several showrooms, the place is a hub to popular fashion brands and spicy street food. Cocopots, one such cafe in the area, garnered attention for its ‘Barbie-themed’ meals.

According to NDTV Food, the business is owned by Ritika from New York City. The rich list of foods served by the place includes a pink burger, bubblegum milkshake and fries with pink sauce. In addition to this, the place also offers a delicious and heartwarming dessert. The exquisite edible Barbie shoe dessert stands out as the highlight of the special Barbie menu.

Check out the treat here

According to the post, the barbie meal is priced at Rs 349. The post is captioned: “It’s a Barbie world, and we’re dining in it!”

Another post showed their Barbie in Wonderland dessert, check here

The dessert is priced at Rs 499. According to the bakers, “Each bite is a journey to the fairy tale realm and makes your tastebuds dance with joy.”

With 21,000 Instagram followers, the place is loved by Delhiites for its captivating culinary journey and rich collection of desserts.

Kuljyoti Dhingra, a digital creator tried the appetising dessert. Sharing the experience on her Instagram account, Dhingra wrote: “Ab tak joote alag tarah se kha re the ab alag tarah se kha re hein. Hop on to the Barbie trend at @cocopotsbyritika who made an exclusive Barbie themed menu.”

Uploaded a day ago, the post garnered over 5,000 likes. It amassed 1.4 lakh views.

Check out some of Instagram users’ responses:

“Eating so much colour and preservative just for likes,” said one user. Another added: “Please no.” “Looks interesting,” said a third.

The movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has created buzz for a long time. More so, because of the clash of dates with another box office release of Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece Oppenheimer. As per the movie’s plot, Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to expose themselves to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.