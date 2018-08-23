You are here:
Thirteen-year-old girl kidnapped on the way to school, raped by two men in UP's Makrandpur village

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped multiple times by two men in Makrandpur village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Khudaganj police station in Shahjahanpur, a police official said on Thursday.

Representational image. Reuters

The Class 8 student was on her way to school on 14 August when Ajay and Kamlesh kidnapped her and later raped her multiple times, SP Rural Subhash Chandra Shakya said on Thursday. The girl somehow managed to escape on the night of 21 August and reached home, the SP said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, an FIR was registered against the accused persons, Shakya said, adding that the girl was also sent for medical examination.


