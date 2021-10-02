'They deserve real praise and gratitude': Hardeep Singh Puri felicitates Safai Mitras and frontline workers

The event was held on the birth anniversary of our greatest sanitation champion — Mahatama Gandhi

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri felicitated Safai Mitras and frontline workers on Saturday on the occasion of Swachhta Divas.

The minister tweeted that “thousands of millions of Safaimitras of the country, associated with the immense success of Swachh Bharat Mission, deserve real praise and gratitude. Today, in a special program organised by NDMC, I respected and respected all my Swachhatamitra sisters and brothers”.

The function took place at 9 am at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for urban housing development, and New Delhi Municipal Corporation Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay.

Earlier, Puri had said that he was delighted to announce that the Swachh Bharat mission Urban 2.0, which was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, had a budget outlay of Rs 1,41,600 crore.

"This is nearly 2.5 times high of SBM 1.0 and to be implemented over the next five years. This is a golden opportunity for us to sustain the good work that we embarked on seven years back, and thereby to take India to the next level of cleanliness," said Puri.

He also called upon all citizens to join in paying tributes to our Swacchta warriors, saying that this would be a small mark of appreciation by a grateful nation thanking those who keep our cities clean, healthy and beautiful.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has also written to all the mayors and chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies across the country to honour each and every sanitation worker in their city on 2-3 October, and post the photographs and information of the same through the portal.

Inputs from agencies