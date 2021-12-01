'There's no UPA', says Mamata after meeting Sharad Pawar; both pitch for united Opposition against BJP

Mamata has not yet met any Congress leader in Maharashtra. It is believed to be an indication that the TMC would like to play the leading role in bringing the Opposition parties together in a possible national coalition against the BJP

"What is UPA? There is no UPA," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting with Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday, reported ANI.

Pawar too tweeted a photograph of the meeting with the TMC leader at his residence here.

Pleased to meet Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people. pic.twitter.com/ryrVH2hD6N — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) December 1, 2021

Mamata noted that a firm alternative course should be made to fight against "ongoing fascism".

A firm alternative course should be made as nobody's fighting against ongoing fascism. Sharad Ji is the seniormost leader & I came to discuss our political parties. I agree with whatever Sharad Ji said. There is no UPA: WB CM Mamata Banerjee after meeting NCP Chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/P2GdlA9JlA — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

ANI's report read, earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee had said that if all the regional parties come together then defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be very easy.

In a seeming attempt at pan-national expansion or alliance with "like minded parties" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee is on a visit to Mumbai where she is meeting top NCP and Shiv Sena leaders.

ANI reported that while interacting with civil society members in Mumbai, Banerjee said, "If most of the time you stay overseas, how will politics be done? Politics demands continuous endeavor. I want the federal structure to be strong. And it is better if all the regional parties walk together. Regional parties build up the national party. If all the regional parties are together then it is a very easy game to defeat BJP."

"There are various regional parties in the states in power who are afraid of BJP keeping CBI, ED, and others in mind. The way we fight BJP others cannot. Our strategy is to fight for all people, every section of society with special attention to the poor. I will fight till alive," said Mamata.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that her party will not contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"In Uttar Pradesh, we are not going to contest, we are supporting our friends. In Maharashtra, we are supporting our friends," added Banerjee.

The TMC chief met Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday.

She had recently also spoken about Opposition unity to fight the BJP government at the Centre.

However, the TMC chief has not yet met any Congress leader in Maharashtra. It is believed to be an indication that the TMC would like the play the leading role in bringing the opposition parties together in a possible national coalition against the BJP.

As per PTI, after meeting Mamata, Pawar also made a fresh pitch for the unity of opposition parties to take on the BJP after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here.

To a query on whether she would lead the opposition alliance against the BJP, Banerjee said she is a “small worker” and wants to continue so. “Continuous endeavour is necessary in politics. You can't be abroad most of the time,” she said in a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “I had suggested to the Congress that there should be an advisory council comprising prominent personalities from the civil society to give a direction to the opposition, but in vain,” she said, reported PTI.

