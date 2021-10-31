India celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Divas on 31 October every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a significant role in the country's struggle for Independence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia. Shah presided over the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) function at Kevadia where he also paid floral tribute to Sadar Patel's 182-metre-tall statue.

केवड़िया में ‘Statue of Unity’ पर राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस समारोह में सभी को राष्ट्रीय एकता की शपथ दिलाई। हमारे प्रेरणास्रोत लौह पुरुष सरदार साहब के दिखाए मार्ग पर चलते हुए आइए आज एकजुटता के साथ अखंड भारत की एकता व समृद्धि में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ देने का संकल्प लें।#NationalUnityDay pic.twitter.com/0f2G5dLT5Q — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2021

India celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Divas on 31 October every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who served as the first deputy prime minister of India from 1947 to 1950 and played a significant role in the country's struggle for Independence.

It was because of his efforts that Lakshadweep is part of the Indian Union.

Amit Shah said that the Statue of Unity is a message to the world that India stands united

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel life serves as an important source of inspiration for all Indians, he said

Men's hockey team captain, Olympian Manpreet Singh and other athletes participated in the parade at Statue of Unity in Kevadia today.

On the occasion of the 75th year of India's Independence, 75 cyclists from ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF and BSF, who have travelled approximately 9,000 km from various parts of the country to Kevadiya, will be taking part in the event as per an official statement.

A total of 101 motorcyclists from police of the states of Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, who have travelled from the East, South, North and West of the country to Kevadiya covering approximately 9,200 km will also be part of the event.

Twenty-three medal winners in the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, including Manpreet Singh, the captain of India's Bronze winning Men's Hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics will also be participating in the event.

With input from agencies