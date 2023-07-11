The two most popular food delivery apps, Zomato and Swiggy, have proven it right that ‘love begets love’ and internet users are amazed at the beauty of their bond. Recently, Zomato turned 15 and its market competitor and rival, Swiggy, sent a cake for the occasion gracefully adding to the celebrations. In return, the Gurugram-based restaurant aggregator replied expressing its gratitude. The series of tweets turned into a love-fest on Twitter with Internet users filling the feed with adorable praise for the duo.

In a Twitter post, Swiggy shared a screenshot of an ordered cake delivered to Zomato’s Gurgaon corporate office. The cake was priced at Rs 440. Swiggy wished Zomato a happy birthday saying: “Happy birthday Zomaito and Zomaato.”

The post was captioned: “Happy birthday, sending something for you!”

happy birthday, sending something for you! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/0VyX4ycb5s — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 10, 2023

Zomato replied with pictures of two delicious cakes. While one cake displayed: ‘Happy Birthday zo-mai-to’, the other displayed: ‘Happy Birthday zo-maa-to.’ The pun comes amidst several debates on Twitter concerning confusion about the company’s name ‘zoMaato’ or ‘zoMaito.’

it's been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yBAmK7AcV2 — zomato (@zomato) July 10, 2023

In addition, Zomato replied saying, ‘Thanks buddy.’

thanks buddy 🤗 — zomato (@zomato) July 10, 2023

One user joked that “Swiggy deliberately sent it to the Gurugram office. It won’t be delivered because of excessive rain, and Swiggy gets back its own refund. Win-Win.”

Swiggy deliberately sent it to the Gurugram office. Won't be delivered coz of excessive rains and swiggy gets back its own refund. Win Win. — Ajit🐦 (@oartija) July 10, 2023

“The cutest thing I saw today,” wrote another.

cutest thing i saw today — Anouvailable (@anouvailable) July 10, 2023

A third user wrote: “Lucky! You can have your cake and eat it too! Happy Birthday, @zomato.”

🎂Lucky! You can have your cake and eat it too! Happy Birthday, @zomato — Sharmila HB (@sharmihb) July 10, 2023

“Ek aisa competitor toh har company deserve karti hai (Every Company deserves a competitor like that),” remarked a fourth.

Ek aisa competitor toh har company deserve karti hai. — Prayush Jain / PJ 🇮🇳 (@jainprayush9) July 10, 2023

Another wrote: “Waaah, kitni achhi mutual understanding hai. (Wow! What a mutual understanding.)

Waaah, kitni achhi mutual understanding hai. 🥹 — Pranay Malviya (@Ur_Pranay) July 10, 2023

Awes and admiration for the beautiful bond between the competitors filled the comments section.

As Zomato completes its 15-year journey, the Indian food delivery industry faces another challenge. The rise of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as part of a government-backed e-commerce delivery platform poses a threat to the system already in place. Among several pros of the digital system will be that the platform will allow restaurants to sell directly to consumers through buyer apps.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) launched ONDC in late 2021. It allows users to purchase meals and groceries easily by providing consumer-facing firms with advanced technology and solutions.