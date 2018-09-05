Thane's Rajiv Gandhi flyover closed for traffic after cracks develop in structure; official says rods 'dangling precariously'

Thane: A flyover in the Bhiwandi powerloom town in Thane in Maharashtra developed cracks and was closed on Wednesday for vehicular traffic, an official said.

Notably, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had travelled on Monday on the bridge during his visit to the town to attend a 'Dahi Handi' festival.

A slab of the Rajiv Gandhi flyover in Thane developed cracks. A "crater" was formed on the bridge after some of its cement plaster fell off, an official of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Coporation's disaster control cell said.

Some of the iron rods on the bridge were also dangling precariously, he added.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Commissioner Manohar Hirey and disaster cell chief Suresh Gaikwad inspected the flyover on Wednesday morning.