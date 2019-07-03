Thane real estate agent found dead inside car in Palghar, police suspect likely strangulation

Palghar: A real estate agent from Mumbai's adjoining Thane district was found killed in a car at Talasari near Palghar in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Lalit Vakharia, a resident of Bhayander in Thane, was found dead in the car parked in an open plot on Tuesday, said Ajay Vasave, senior police inspector of the Talasari police station in Palghar district.

The 48-year-old dealt in sale and purchase of land in Thane district and had travelled to Talasari in his own car, he said.

The police suspect he was strangled to death with a rope and his body later placed on the car's seat on Monday night.

Vasave said an offence under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offence) has been registered and a probe was on.

