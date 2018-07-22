Thane Police arrests 60-year-old woman, son for setting daughter-in-law on fire, investigation underway

Thane: The mother-in-law and husband of a 24-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly burning her to death, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, Vaishali Vayle, got married to Sangam Vayle (30), a resident of the Ambernath town, in May 2016 and since then he and his family started harassing her, branding her as "bad omen".

On 20 July, the accused allegedly poured kerosene over the woman and set her ablaze following which she died, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Based a complaint lodged by the victim's family members, the police registered an offence and arrested Vayle and his 60-year-old mother Lilabai on 20 July, she said.

The accused have been booked under various IPC sections, including murder, cruelty and punishment for dowry death, by the Hill Line police at Ulhasnagar, Narkar said. An investigation is on in the case, the police added.