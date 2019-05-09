Thane man gives triple talaq to differently-abled wife via WhatsApp over dowry; police seek legal opinion

Thane: A 23-year-old woman in Thane district of Maharashtra has alleged that her husband divorced her by sending a 'triple talaq' message on her mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

Bhoiwada police station's senior inspector Kalyan Karpe said they received a complaint from the woman on Monday and were seeking a legal opinion on it.

The victim, who is differently-abled, in her complaint said she got married to a man from Kalyan town on 18 May, 2014.

She alleged that her in-laws also constantly harassed her and sometime back her husband demanded Rs 10 lakh from her and threw her out of the house.

The woman, currently staying at her parent's place in Bhiwandi town, further alleged that she recently received the 'triple talaq' message on WhatsApp from her husband. "When she tried to call him, he refused to speak to her," Karpe said, quoting the complaint. He said the victim approached the police with her complaint, saying she does not want to divorce her husband.

"We are yet to register the complaint and are taking legal opinion on it," the official said.

The Supreme Court in August 2017 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

