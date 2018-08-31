Thailand ambassador Chutintorn Gongsakdi meets Tripura CM Biplab Deb to discuss trade, tourism, cultural exchange programmes

Agartala: Ambassador of Thailand to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi, on Thursday met Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb in Agartala and discussed various aspects including trade, tourism and people-to-people contact through cultural exchange programmes.

Ambassador Gongsakdi is on an advance tour regarding the scheduled visit of Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand to Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in November later this year. The Princess, who is a Padma Bhushan recipient, shall be visiting India for the eighteenth time.

"In November, Princess Sirindhorn will visit India. She will visit Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Trade between us is doing quite well, but it is still under potential. For the North East, trilateral highway and border trade tourism will be important," Ambassador Gongsakdi said.

He further said that 28 big Thai companies are investing in various sectors in India like food, auto parts, computer parts and small-to-medium enterprises (SME), among others.