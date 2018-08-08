Thai court orders repatriation of Chhota Shakeel's aide to India, pulls up Pakistan for submitting 'concocted evidence'

A Thailand court has ordered the repatriation of underworld don Chhota Shakeel's close associate Sayyed Muzakkir Muddassar Hussain alias Munna Jhingra to India, and ruled that he is an Indian citizen, media reports said on Wednesday.

Jhingra, who is a sharpshooter belonging to Dawood Ibrahim's gang, was responsible for the attack on Chhota Rajan in Bangkok in 2000. According to India Today, Pakistan made attempts to prove that Jhingra was a Pakistani citizen to get his custody after the completion of his sentence in a prison in Bangkok. However, the Mumbai Police's crime branch submitted details about his parents' residence in Mumbai and his birth certificate to prove he was an Indian citizen, according to the report.

News18 reported that the court upheld India's fingerprint submission and pulled up the Pakistani side for submitting “concocted” evidence. The Pakistani authorities have 30 days to file an appeal, failing which Thailand will repatriate Jhingra to India in 90 days.

Jhingra, who was initially going to be deported to Pakistan, has been in the prison since 2000 and was to be released in December 2016. However, since the dispute over his citizenship went to the court, he was not extradited.