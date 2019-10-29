Terrorist who killed truck driver in Anantnag neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces

Anantnag: Terrorist who killed truck driver in Bijbehara was neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces.

"Police and SF had launched cordon and search of the area immediately after the incident. Dead body of a suspected terrorist involved in shooting at the slain driver Narayan Dutt of Katra, Jammu recovered. Identity being established," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Another truck driver was killed on Monday in South Kashmir. Terrorists targeted the truck driver in Bijbehara, Anantnag.

This was the fourth such attack that terrorists have carried out on the fruit truck drivers in the recent past.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .