Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that incidents of terrorist violence and infiltration declined in the last two years in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The number of terrorist-related incidents in 2021 and 2022 stood at 129, 125 respectively, and till 30 June, 2023 there were only 26 cases. Net infiltration in 2021, 2022 and 2023 was 34, 14, and 0, respectively,” the minister informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister said the government has a zero tolerance policy against terrorism and the situation has improved significantly in the Union Territory.

“The measures taken by the government to curb terrorist violence include proactive counter insurgency operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of overground supporters of terrorists, deployment of police, army and CAPFs; night patrolling and area domination,” he said.

He further said that attachment of properties of terrorists and their associates under relevant sections of law, sharing of intelligence inputs among all security forces on real-times basis and intensified Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) are undertaken to thwart any terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

On cross-border infiltration, the minister said that the government has adopted a well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle the menace.

“This includes tactical deployment of forces at International Border (IB), Line of Control (LoC), use of technology like surveillance cameras, night vision cameras, heat sensing gadgets etc., multi-tiered deploment along IB/LoC, border fencing, deployment of intelligence personnel to collect advance and target-oriented inputs on inflation, ambushes and foot patrolling by army/Border Security Force, establishment of border police posts for generating local intelligence and taking pro-active action against infiltrators,” said the minister.