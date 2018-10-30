Terror funding case: NIA raids Kashmiri businessman Fayaz Ahmad Mir's residence in Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched the residence of businessman Fayaz Ahmad Mir, in Lalbazar area of Srinagar, in connection with alleged terror funding activities.

According to News18, many documents have been recovered from his house, including bank statements.

In the recent past, similar raids have been conducted by NIA in connection with the case. The agency is looking into the alleged illegal routing of money from Pakistan through hawala channels to fund terror outfits in the restive Jammu and Kashmir region. On 2 October, the central anti-terror agency carried out searches at the residence and office premises of Ajaz Ahmad Hakak in connection with its ongoing probe into the funding by the Pakistan-based Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), an NIA official told IANS.

The search was conducted a week after it had busted a hawala network linked to the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) and arrested three persons from Delhi, including a Kashmir-based hawala courier. The agency had seized over Rs 1 crore in cash and Rs 43,000 in Nepali currency and several incriminating documents from the arrested men.

According to the NIA, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and were using the money for terror activities in the country. The FIF is a Lahore-based organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa and acts as a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

On 7 September, the house of Zameer Thakur, the personal assistant of separatist leader Shabir Shah, was raided. Several arrests and charge sheets have been filed by the agency against individuals suspected of aiding and abetting unlawful activities in connection with terror funding in the state.

With inputs from agencies