Terror case: NIA conducts raids at eight locations across Jammu and Kashmir

National Investigation Agency is conducting raids at eight locations across Jammu and Kashmir, including Shopian district where a farmer is being raided, in a terror-related case.

#WATCH | J&K: NIA (National Investigation Agency) raids underway in Shopian area pic.twitter.com/IBqU6heskq — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

The case pertains to criminal conspiracy to carry out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

In Shopian, the raid is underway at the house of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, resident of Chotigam area, the officials said.

They said Wani is a farmer by occupation.

Earlier today, NIA conducted raids in Jammu’s Bhatindi area.

VIDEO | NIA conducted raids in Jammu’s Bhatindi earlier today in connection with a terror funding case. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/0Yvn6OC1kY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023

The NIA had registered the case on 21 June last year.

