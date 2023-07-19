Serial bomb blasts averted in Bengaluru: 5 'terrorists' arrested with explosives

Serial blasts were been averted in Bengaluru after the five terror suspects were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday. A huge consignment of explosives and firearms, including pistols, live cartridges, and materials used for explosives were seized from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Syed Sohail, Umar, Junaid, Mudasir and Jahid. CCB said the suspects have made meticulous plan to carry out blasts in Bengaluru.

Owing to information a team traced the location and arrested the suspected terrorists, the crime branch said.

According to PTI, the five suspects were nabbed near a place of worship in the Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality while planning a major conspiracy.

“It is suspected that the team had planned to carry out a blast in Bengaluru,” CCB said, adding that all five were accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with the terrorists.

There were 21 people arrested in connection with 2017 murder case.

It is being said that the five terror suspects arrested on Wednesday received training on handling explosives when they came in contact with the terrorists in the prison.

4 walkie-talkies, 7 country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, 2 daggers, 2 satellite phones and 4 grenades recovered from the 5 suspected terrorists arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB), Karnataka. https://t.co/qqDJb06lOw pic.twitter.com/HTOMHXmkof — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former chief minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai said, "There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to NIA."

#WATCH | There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to NIA, says former Karnataka CM Bommai pic.twitter.com/D7n0Xm8Mkx — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

As per a report by India Today, CCB is searching for five more individuals who are suspected to be involved in the scheming.

With inputs from agencies