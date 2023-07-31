India

Terror alert in J&K: Suspicious bag found at Zangam flyover on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway

As a result, traffic movement along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway experienced significant disruptions

Traffic movement halted on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway. ANI

Security forces on Monday found a suspicious bag at Zangam flyover in the region of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, traffic movement along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway experienced significant disruptions.

This comes after a suspicious bag was found on Jammu-Pathankot national highway near Samba on 19 July.

Further updates and details regarding the situation are currently awaited.

