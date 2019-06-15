Terror alert in Ayodhya following intelligence inputs; security heightened ahead of hearing on 2005 Ram Janmabhoomi attack on Monday

Ayodhya: Amid VIP movements, Ayodhya was put on high alert on Friday soon after intelligence inputs indicated a possible terror attack in the city.

"We have put more force into action. The force has been alerted. Also, intelligence officials are here in plain clothes. They are checking all hotels, restaurants and railway stations. The police force is vigilant and keeping a track of all the movements," Anil Kumar Sisodia, Superintendent of Police City, told ANI.

This comes ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya on Sunday along with his party MPs.

According to reports, security has also been heightened keeping in mind the hearing on 2005 Ram Janmabhoomi attack on 18 June.

