Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Application process for officer posts ends today; check details here

The deadline for applications to join the Territorial Army as officer (Non-Departmental) ends today, 19 August. Aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

The position is open to male and female candidates between 18 to 42 years of age, who have completed their graduation from any recognised university. The candidates should be "gainfully employed" as well as physically and mentally fit, according to the official notification.

Members who are serving in the regular army, navy, air force, police, GREF, paramilitary, etc. are not eligible to apply.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website of the Territorial Army - https://www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in/

2. Go to the ‘Careers’ tab on the home page and select the ‘Join as Officer’ option

3. Read instructions carefully and click on ‘Register’

4. Complete the registration details and click on ‘Submit’

5. Now, login and access the application form

6. Complete the form and press ‘Submit’. Pay the application fee

7. Save and download a copy of the completed form for the future

Candidates whose applications are found to be in order will be called for a written exam on 26 September. If they pass the written test, they will be called for an interview. Applicants would also undergo tests at a Medical Board and Service Selection Board (SSB) as part of the final selection.

The written exam will comprise of two subject papers, with the first being Reasoning and Elementary Mathematics. The second paper will be General Knowledge and English. The papers will have objective-type questions. Each paper will have a duration of two hours.

Candidates need a minimum of 40 percent in each paper and 50 percent cumulative marks to qualify for the next round.