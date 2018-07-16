Narendra Modi's address in Bengal's Midnapore marred by tent collapse that left 22 injured; PM visits them in hospital

At least 22 people were injured when a portion of a tent at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Midnapore collapsed. The prime minister visited the injured in the hospital after his speech ended.

The tent, officials said, was erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from the rain. According to officials, the prime minister saw the tent collapsing while he was in the middle of his speech. He immediately instructed SPG personnel standing next to him to look after the people and attend to the injured.

An ANI video showed an injured woman lying on a hospital bed asking Modi for an autograph. The visuals show the prime minister obliging, among scenes of commotion in the hospital due to the accident.

#WATCH One of the injured, in hospital requests PM Modi for an autograph, PM obliges. Several were injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM's rally in Midnapore earlier today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/3IlgwAgZrn — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

The local BJP unit as well as Modi's personal staff, including his doctor and SPG personnel, swung into action to help the injured. Most of the injured have been admitted to hospital, an official said, adding that the number could rise. Soon after the news of the accident broke out, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed support to the people who sustained injuries. In a statement put out on Twitter, she said that the government would give them all medical help.

We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured at the Midnapore rally today. The government is giving all help for medical treatment — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 16, 2018

Modi, earlier on Monday, slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal accusing the chief minister of running a 'murder your opponents' syndicate and ignoring the youth, poor and farmers of the state. Addressing a rally in West Midnapore on Monday, Modi said, "I can see the state of the Trinamool (Congress) government. We all know how it is. There is no benefit for farmers, development for poor or jobs for the youth. This has become the new identity of the state."

Modi also took a dig at the law and order situation in the state. "The real face of 'Ma Mati Manush' is for everyone to see. There is a 'murder your opponents' syndicate operating here," he said. Modi's rally at Midnapore comes just about a fortnight after BJP national president Amit Shah's 29 June public meeting in Purulia district.

With inputs from PTI