Ten-year-old shot dead in Bihar's Khagaria area for plucking mangoes; police launches probe to nab culprit

A 10-year old boy died after being shot in the head for allegedly plucking mangoes from an orchard in Khagaria in Bihar. The incident took place on Thursday within the Gogri Police Station limits.

The police said the boy's body has been sent for a post-mortem. A probe has also been launched to apprehend the culprit.

The minor's father alleged that the child was shot for plucking mangoes. Gogri SHO Deepak Kumar Yadav told The Times of India, "(The father) has alleged his child was shot for plucking mangoes. The other children fled from the spot and informed the villagers."

The boy's father named orchard watchman Ramashish Yadav as the accused, who is currently absconding.

According to another report in The Times of India, a raid was conducted at the accused's residence as well.

This is the second incident of violent crime in the state in the past two days after 65-year-old RTI activist, Rajendra Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in East Champaran district on 20 June. A resident of Rajpur village, Singh was returning from Kutchery in Motihari at night when unidentified persons sprayed bullets on him.

He died on the way to the hospital.

With inputs from PTI