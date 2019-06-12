Ten-year-old picked from outside her home in Rajasthan's Dhaulpur, raped; Basheedi police registers case

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Basseer area of Dhaulpur city in Rajasthan, police said. The victim's family reported the incident to the Basheedi police station after which the gruesome event came into light, police said.

The police have registered a case and have initiated the proceedings for the girl's medical examination. The victim's family alleged that the minor was sleeping outside their house when an unidentified person took her to a secluded place at around 11:30 pm and brutally raped her.

The family members woke up after a while and started to search for the girl who was found missing. After a search, they heard the girl crying and found her lying unclothed. The Basheedi police has registered a case under different sections of the law and have started a search for the accused

