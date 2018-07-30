You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ten killed, seven injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh; schools to remain shut in Lucknow today

India Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 23:59:59 IST

Lucknow: Ten persons were killed and seven others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during the last 24 hours, a senior official said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

"Ten persons were killed and seven injured in different parts of Uttar Pradesh since yesterday. The toll since last week in such incidents has reached 80, while total injured are 84 till 11.30 am today," Relief Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said. Since last week, the maximum 11 deaths were reported from Saharanpur district.

At least 44 cattle were killed and 451 houses were damaged in these incidents, he said. Meanwhile, District Magistrate of Lucknow Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "Due to possibility of rain on Monday night and heavy rain that occurred on 30 July, it has been decided that schools till Class 12 will be closed on Tuesday. This decision has been taken to prevent students from hardships of water logging and traffic congestion. This decision will be applicable on all state, CBSE, ICSE, government and private schools of Lucknow district."

The chief minister has also directed officials to give financial and medical assistance to the people severely affected by the rains, the spokesman said. According to the Central Water Commission report, river Sharda is flowing above danger mark in Paliakalan (Lakhimpur), while river Ghagra is above the red mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and Ayodhya (Faizabad).

The Ganga is overflowing in Fatehgarh, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Garhmukteshwar, Fafamau in Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia. The Yamuna is rising in Baghpat, Mathura, Agra, Auraiya, Kalpi and Hamirpur, the report said. The Gomti is also rising in Neemsar (Sitapur) and Lucknow, while river Rapti is rising in Siddharthnagar and Gorakhpur, it said.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 23:59 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores