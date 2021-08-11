Ten foot python swallows monkey; Gujarat forest officials come to rescue
According to wildlife rescuer Shailesh Raval, the snake later regurgitated the monkey. Raval added that the python was in good condition
A 10 foot python that had swallowed a small monkey was rescued by forest officials.
The incident occurred near the Vasna-Kotariya village in Vadodara, Gujarat.
Gujarat Forest Department officials rescued a 10-foot long python from a small river in Vadodara.
"It had swallowed a monkey and later unswallowed it. Python is in a good situation. We will release it in jungle once permission is obtained," said Shailesh Rawal, rescuer (09.08) pic.twitter.com/6DUUP00Ux9
— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021
Locals had spotted the reptile near the river on 7 August and alerted the forest department. The team managed to nab the python after some efforts and brought it to a rescue centre.
Videos of snakes often go viral on the Internet. It is not the first time the reptiles have dominated social media.
Recently, a video of a two-headed snake swallowing two mice at the same time went viral. The video, uploaded by wildlife enthusiast Brian Barczyk was not for the faint-hearted. Each head of the snake was functioning separately at the same time to devour the mice.
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/two-headed-snake-swallows-two-mice-together-in-chilling-video-4014086.html
Another video that went viral recently shows a rescuer removing a large snake from a ceiling. As the rescuer pulls the snake towards him, the ceiling cracks. The video shows a section of the ceiling crack and fall due to the weight of the several feet long reptiles.
After a tense confrontation, the rescuer managed to capture the snake. The clip left viewers astounded. Many were terrified thinking of possibilities if the python had not been extracted from the house.
