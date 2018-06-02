You are here:
Ten-day strike by farmers in north India evokes little response in Uttar Pradesh

India PTI Jun 02, 2018 22:20:50 IST

Lucknow: The 10-day agitation launched by farmer organisations in several northern states to press for their demands, including loan waiver and right price for their produce, witnessed no visible impact in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Representational image. Reuters

The protesters have called boycott of mandis or wholesale markets in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, triggering fears of shortage of food products, and price rise. The Rashtriya Kisan Manch, an organisation working for the welfare of farmers in the state, has distanced itself from the bandh call.

"There was no response of the bandh call in Lucknow and adjoining districts. We are of the view that there is no point in telling the farmers to throw their agriculture produce on the streets, as they had put in their labour and hard work to produce the crops," President of the Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit said.

He added: "If the farmers' condition are to be improved, then I would request the farmers not to sow seeds of any grain or crop. This will also help the farmers in avoiding immediate losses."

Farmers in 10 states, including Delhi's neighbours Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have given a call of a 10-day strike. Protesting farmers dumped vegetables, milk and other farm produce on roads and blocked supplies to cities in several states yesterday as they launched the agitation to press for their demands including loan waiver and right price for crops. Farmer organisations have also called for boycott of mandis or wholesale markets in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra leading to fears of shortage and price rise.


