Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur 'purified' with Ganga river water after BJP MLA Manisha Anuragi's visit

A temple in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur was "purified" with the waters of the river Ganga and statues of the deities were sent to Allahabad for "purification" after a woman BJP MLA visited the temple on 12 July, according to reports.

The incident happened in village Muskara Khurd of Hamirpur and MLA Manisha Anuragi termed it an "insult to women".

A temple in Hamirpur was purified with ‘Gangajal’ &statues of deities were sent to Allahabad for purification after Manisha Anuragi, a BJP MLA visited the temple on July 12. The MLA says,"It's an insult to women if such things have happend. These are deeds of half-witted people." pic.twitter.com/hO3pUQgZGl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2018

The temple is of rishi Dhroom and as per local beliefs, the saint doesn't like the presence of women inside the temple and curses the region with drought and famine for four decades if his wish is not honoured, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

The priest of the temple was quoted as saying by ANI that he was not at the temple when Anuragi visited the premises, and had he been there, he wouldn't have allowed her to enter. He further said she went in due to "ignorance", but they had to undertake the purification process to uphold their tradition.

"We had to purify the whole place with Ganga water and carry the idol of rishi Dhroom in a small palanquin all the way to Allahabad for a holy bath," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Anuragi was near Muskara Khurd to distribute uniforms to school children when she visited the temple and ashram. After reports of the "purification" energed, she was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, "I take pity on the wisdom of those who cleaned the temple. This is an insult to all women and is against the spirit of the Constitution."