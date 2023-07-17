Temjen Imna Along's tweet on Nagaland's beauty will make you proud

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is well recognised for his wit and mind-numbing humour. He has never missed the opportunity to post intriguing pictures and videos. Undoubtedly, he has become an adept at grabbing eyeballs. From highlighting the state’s natural beauty to sharing helpful life advices with his followers, Temjen Imna Along aces when it comes to social media content. His posts attract a lot of attention, and in a bid to continue the same, Temjen Imna Along recently shared a post on Twitter comparing the beauty of Nagaland’s valley to that of the United Kingdom.

The video showed a drone shot of The Newlands Valley in UK and Dzukou valley in Nagaland. On one side of the video that shows The Newlands Valley, Temjen Imna Along was seen joining hands. While on the other frame, he was giving a ‘wow’ pose to the Dzukou valley in Nagaland.

Temjen Imna Along’s recent Twitter post

Expanding his fandom, Nagaland Minister’s recent post once again took over the social media for all the correct reasons. Sharing the post, Temjen Imna Along wrote, “Give me one good caption for this.”

Give me one good caption for this 👇 pic.twitter.com/ow0ghIrDPL — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 17, 2023

Apart from sharing the comparison post, the minister in another tweet also mentioned about the Naga agricultural practices and farming traditions.

“Discover the rich and diverse farming traditions of Nagaland, wherein farmers cultivate a plethora of crops using organic methods and traditional knowledge. The state boasts a unique & sustainable agricultural heritage by practising various indigenous farming systems such as Alder based farming system, Zabo farming system and wet terrace rice cultivation for generations. #VisitNagaland to learn more about Naga agricultural practices,” he captioned.

Discover the rich and diverse farming traditions of Nagaland, wherein farmers cultivate a plethora of crops using organic methods and traditional knowledge. The state boasts a unique & sustainable agricultural heritage by practising various indigenous farming systems such as… pic.twitter.com/HYxgXm0CEa — nagalandtourism (@tourismdeptgon) July 17, 2023

Twitter Users React

Since being shared, winning the internet yet again, the post has garnered more that thousands of views in just few hours. One user wrote, “Temjen on earthly Heaven.”

Another Twitter comment read, “East or west India is best.”

“Dharti Sunheri Ambar Neela, aisa Desh hai mera,” another user praised.

An individual stated, “Awesome natural beauty of Nagaland.”

Nagaland Minister’s posts

When it comes to cracking up the people, Nagaland Minister often shares hilarious social media posts. Have a look at some of such posts:

Temjen was seeing wearing swimming glasses to bid good night to the followers in a witty way. He captioned, “For colourful dreams you can wear this. CC: To Mohathogbandhan. Good night.”

For colourful dreams you can wear this 😎 CC: To Mohathogbandhan Good Night 😴 pic.twitter.com/bC8WE1JDzO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 16, 2023

Motivating followers to help others, Temjen Imna Along posted a video that showed Jiu-Jitsu champions helping each other to stand on the podium.

He wrote, “Strong people don’t let others down. Instead, they lift them up. I liked the caption, copied from Alvin Foo.”

Strong people don't let others down. Instead, they lift them up. 😊 I liked the caption, copied from Alvin Foo. pic.twitter.com/CEHMeLf7bE — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 16, 2023

How are your thoughts on the minister’s videos?