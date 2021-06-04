In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated till the 10th day of the Vaisakh month, while the festival is observed on the 15th day of the Chaitra month in north India

Hanuman Jayanti is observed and celebrated all over the country, but the tithi and muhurat varies according to the region. As per the Hindu calendar 2021, the birthday of Lord Hanuman falls in the month of Chaitra (March-April) as per the Gregorian calendar.

However, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated for 41-days which begins on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the 10th day of the Vaisakh month. In these states, it is called Telugu Hanuman Jayanti. In North India, the festival is observed on the 15th day or full moon day of Chaitra month.

Devotees in the south celebrate this festival to commemorate the day when Lord Hanuman met Lord Ram.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Shubh muhurat and date

This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is being observed today, 4 June. Meanwhile, the Dashami Tithi will begin at 2.22 am on 4 June and end at 4.07 am on 5 June.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi

The devotees of Lord Hanuman in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a unique way of celebrating this day. During this celebration which takes place for 41 days, people refrain from smoking, drinking alcohol and consuming meat.

Throughout the Vratam period, a special Hanuman Deeksha mala and orange dhoti are worn by all devotees. Many of them even prefer being barefoot during this time.

To seek blessings from Lord Hanuman, devotees read Hanuman Chalisa and feed monkeys on the special day. It is also important to light diyas with ghee and also pour mustard oil and sindoor (vermilion) on the idol during pooja.

Significance of this festival

Lord Hanuman is one of the most respected, admired and cherished gods among the Hindus. Known for his loyalty towards Lord Rama, devotees worship him to seek good health and strength. In India, there are thousands of Hanuman temples across the country where his birthday is celebrated with cheer and lights.