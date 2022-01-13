Telangana weaver makes saree that can fit into match box; see viral pictures here
KT Rama Rao, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister took to Twitter and hailed the weaver for mastering the skill.
A man from Telangana exhibited his skills by weaving a saree that can fit inside a matchbox. Handloom weaver Nalla Vijay, who hails from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, weaved the saree with pure silk.
Nalla Vijay showcased his masterpiece to Telangana Ministers KT Rama Rao, V Srinivas Goud, P Sabitha Indrareddy, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao on 11 January in Hyderabad. He also gifted the silk saree to Sabitha Indrareddy.
Watch the tweet here:
అగ్గిపెట్టెలో పట్టే చీరను నేసిన సిరిసిల్లకు చెందిన యువ నేతన్న నల్ల విజయ్ ఈరోజు హైదరాబాద్లో మంత్రులు @KTRTRS, @DayakarRao2019, @SabithaindraTRS, @VSrinivasGoud సమక్షంలో తను నేసిన చీరను ప్రదర్శించారు. విజయ్ నేసిన ఈ అద్భుతమైన చీరను చూసి మంత్రులు అభినందించారు pic.twitter.com/r4tVA5GvZf
— Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 11, 2022
According to Nalla Vijay, his father started weaving matchbox saree while trying to find a way to keep the wolf out of the door. His father gifted the matchbox saree to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The weaver further added that weaving this kind of saree is a time-consuming and labour-intensive process, as quoted by News 18.
Vijay don’t use any chemical to make the saree and use only vegetable dyes to impart colours. The weaver gets the pure silk from Jangaon district.
Since being shared, the post of the minister has accumulated over 715 likes and still counting. The post has been retweeted 126 times by the users. Several people hailed the weaver for his talent. Most of the users filled the comment section with clapping emojis in order to compliment Nalla Vijay.
Nalla Vijay weaved the 5.5 metre long silk saree in six days. The process can be done in two days with the help of the weaving machine.
The saree that fits into a matchbox was also presented to former United States President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle in 2015 when they visited India.
