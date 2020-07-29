Telangana TS Inter recounting and re-verification results 2020 declared, check tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE said that a total of 37,387 students had applied for re-verification and 72,496 for re-counting. The process of re-verification and recounting started on 10 July

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results for intermediate recounting and re-verification on its websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

TSBIE said that a total of 37,387 students have applied for re-verification and 72,496 for re-counting. The process of re-verification and recounting started on 10 July, The Times of India reported.

The TS Inter results were declared in June. Students who were not satisfied with the marks were allowed to apply for recounting and re-verification till 24 July, The Indian Express reported.

Those who could not clear the exam have to appear for the supplementary exams, the dates of which will be announced soon. As per the board, students who obtain less than 35 percent are deemed to be failed and have to reappear for the exam.

Over 9.65 lakh students appeared for the TS Inter examination this year of which 4,80,555 took the first-year exam, while 4,11,631 students were for the second-year exam.

Pass percentage for TS Inter 1st year was recorded at 60.01 percent, while for 2nd year it was recorded at 68.86 percent.

How to check TS inter re-verification result

Step 1: Go to the websites- results.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, or tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for recounting/ re-verification results

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you have to enter your exam roll number to log in

Step 4: The results will now appear on the screen. Download and take a print out

Students should note that only status of the marks for the subject/ subjects for which they have applied for recounting or re-verification will be displayed.