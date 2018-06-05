You are here:
Telangana tribes step up protests demanding removal of Lambadas from ST list, hoist black flags atop houses

India PTI Jun 05, 2018 19:17:35 IST

Hyderabad: The aboriginal tribes in Adilabad district of Telangana have intensified their protest since 1 June in support of their demands, including removal of Lambadas from the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Members of the community hoisted black flags atop their houses as part of the protest and not allowing Lambada government employees, including teachers, into their habitats in some places in the district, official sources said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

They have been contending for several years that there has been an increased migration of Lambadas from neighbouring Maharashtra and that the latter benefited more from government schemes in Telangana.

The demands of aboriginal tribes include removing Lambadas from Scheduled Tribes list and taking measures to check the "unchecked" migration of Lambadas into Telangana, the sources said, adding that the issue was being studied by the government.

Adilabad district superintendent of police Vishnu S Varrier told PTI that all measures are being taken to ensure peace and law and order.


