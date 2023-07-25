India

According to the police, the concrete mixture was being taken up, and it got stuck on the fourth floor due to mechanical failure. While workers were trying to fix the problem, the mixture collapsed on the workers standing below

Telangana: Tragic accident at cement factory in Suryapet leaves atleast one dead, two injured

Tragedy struck in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Tuesday when a concrete mixture on the top floor of a private My Home cement factory in Mellacheruvu Mandal, Huzurnagar, collapsed, resulting in one person’s death and injuries to two others.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 pm. The injured workers are currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

“Five floors have been completed, and the sixth-floor slab work is currently in progress. As the concrete mixture was being taken up, it got stuck on the fourth floor due to mechanical failure. While workers were trying to fix the problem, the mixture collapsed on the workers standing below at ground level,” Kodad police said, according to News18.

Authorities are still gathering further details on the incident as this remains a developing story.

With inputs from agencies

