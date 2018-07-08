Telangana student killed in Kansas City: Sushma Swaraj offers to assist deceased's family, says 'will follow up with police'

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday condoled the death of an Indian student during an attempted robbery in Kansas City in the US and assured all required assistance to the family of the deceased.

According to authorities in Kansas City, Sharath Koppu, who hails from Telangana, was fatally shot during a suspected incident of robbery at a restaurant where he worked.

He died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Friday. The family members of the 25-year-old had urged Swaraj to bring the mortal remains of their son to India as soon as possible.

Swaraj responded to their request on Twitter on Sunday where she said that in case a family member wishes to go to Kansas, the MEA will facilitate the US Visa. Else it will bring the mortal remains at the earliest.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will follow this up with the police and provide all assistance to the family," Swaraj said in another tweet through her official account.

Koppu from Telangana was a software engineer who came to the US in January 2018 to pursue his master's degree.

Th Indian consulate in Chicago on Saturday also said to provide help and assistance to the family of the deceased.

"An Indian student became a victim of shooting in Kansas City, Missouri. We are in contact with his family and the police. We will provide all assistance. Our officers are also on the way to Kansas City," the Consulate General of India in Chicago tweeted.

The Kansas City Police announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect and released a brief video of the suspect inside the restaurant moments before the shooting.