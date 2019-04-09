Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board releases PET/PMT results; final exam from 20 April, says report

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on 8 April released a notification about the completion of the Physical Measurement Test(PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test(PET) in the process of recruitments. The tests were conducted during the month of February at 11 different venues across the state.

The PMT/PET final reports are available in the individual login areas of the candidates on the official website of TSLPRB : tslprb.in.

PMT/PET examinations are the second stage of the recruitment process and the qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for Final Written Examination (FWE).

The final examination for TSLPRB constable and SI (sub inspector) jobs will be held from 20 April to 19 May, 2019 reported The Times of India.

A total of 18,428 vacancies are available for SI Civil and/or equivalent posts, SI IT&C (information technology and communications), ASI FPB (Finger Print Bureau), PC Civil (police constable) and/or equivalent posts, PC IT&C, PC Mechanic and PC Driver positions.

On the conclusion of the PMT/PET, 54,198 candidates of which 44,226 men and 9,972 women continue to compete for 1,217 notified posts of SI Civil and/or equivalent. Similarly, 1,05,061 candidates that is 80,527 men and 24,534 women are now eligible to compete for the 16,925 vacant posts.

For further detailed information on the number of vacancies for other posts and the number of qualified candidates is available in the notification linked here.

