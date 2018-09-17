Telangana SCT SI Civil results released; check list of qualified candidates at tslprb.in

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the list of candidates, who have qualified for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) /Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment of 1,217 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts, on their official website tslprb.in.

The list can be accessed by the candidates by logging with their respective usernames.

How to check the results:

- Go to the official website tslprb.in.

- On the home page, under SCT SI Exam, click on the link for PWT Result 2018.

- A new window will open.

- Enter mobile mumber and password.

- Click sign in to login your account and check your results.

The final Answer Keys have also been released on the official website. Around 1,88,715 candidates have registered for the SCT SI Civil recruitment and 1,88,482 candidates had appeared for the Preliminary Written Test, reported Times of India. The schedule for filling-in the Part-II online application form will be released in due course.

Here is the direct link to check the results.