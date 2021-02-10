Telangana releases TS SSC exam 2021 timetable; test to be held from 17 to 26 May

The new pattern will see English, mathematics, general science (biology and physics) and social studies of paper 1 and 2 of first language being merged into a single paper

The Telangana SSC exam timetable 2021 has been released by the Telangana School Education Department on Tuesday.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the exam will commence with the language paper on 17 May from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and will conclude with the vocational course on 26 May.

The report added that the paper pattern has been changed this year due to the pandemic. Students will now have to appear for six papers for six subjects instead of the original 11.

The new pattern will see English, mathematics, general science (biology and physics) and social studies of paper 1 and 2 of first language being merged into a single paper. However, there will be no change in the second language paper.

TS SSC exam 2021 timetable

· 17 May: First Language

· 18 May: Second Language

· 19 May: English

· 20 May: Mathematics

· 21 May: General Science paper (Physical Science/ Biology)

· 22 May: Social Studies

· 24 May: OSSC Main Language Paper 1 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

· 25 May: OSSC Main Language paper 2

· 26 May: SSC Vocational Course

As per a report in The Times of India, the objective paper in all subjects have to be answered in the last half-hour only. The report added that the exam will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday.

The report also said that candidates who answer the wrong combination of question will be cancelled. If a candidate appears in the examination centre other than the originally allotted by the office, their examination will be cancelled.