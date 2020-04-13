Telangana postpones all CET 2020 exams due to coronavirus lockdown; extends date of submission of online applications to 5 May

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has deferred all the common entrance tests (CET) in view of extension of the coronavirus lockdown extension in the state.

The Telangana government had last week extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 30 April joining Punjab, Maharashtra and Odisha.

The last date for registration for various CETs, including EAMCET, ICET, LAWCET, has been extended and new dates for the examination will be announced later.

“Due to extension of lockdown by the government, the last date for payment of fee and submission of online application for all the CETS 2020 without late fee is extended up to May 5, 2020. All CETS stand postponed. Next dates will be announced later,” read a notification by TSCHE.

EAMCET, which is held for admission to engineering, agricultural and medical courses, was to be conducted between 4 and 11 May. The exam was to be held in two shifts – from 10am to 1pm and from 3pm to 6pm. EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.

On the other hand, ECET, which is conducted for Diploma and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree candidates, was to be held on 2 May.

LAWCET, which is held for admission to 3 year or 5 year LL.B. regular courses, was slated for 27 May. The exam is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad.

ICET for admission to MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in the State and their affiliated colleges was scheduled for 20 May and 21 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.