Telangana polls: BJP releases fifth list of 19 candidates; party has announced names for 112 constituencies so far

Hyderabad: The BJP in Telangana Sunday released the fifth list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

With the release of the fifth list, the party has so far announced the names of 112 candidates out of 119 seats member assembly.

Telangana is going to polls on 7 December.

Party chief Amit Shah had launched the election campaign on 15 September at Mahabubnagar and addressed another rally at Karimnagar in October.

He had also addressed a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national convention last month.

The BJP had five MLAs in the recently dissolved Telangana Assembly and all of them have been renominated.

Telangana Assembly was dissolved on 6 September, more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term, on the recommendation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who opted to go for early elections.